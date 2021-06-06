2PM confirm long-awaited comeback with dark teaser for new album ‘Must’

2PM have confirmed the release date of their upcoming comeback album ‘Must’ with a brand-new teaser.

Titled “The Hottest Origin”, the two-minute-long clip features the six-member boyband – consisting of Nichkhun, Junho, Jun. K, Taecyeon, Chansung and Wooyoung – at various locations before an asteroid heading towards Earth snaps them out of their mundane activities.

The teaser also confirmed the release date and title of their upcoming album. ‘Must’ is scheduled to drop on June 28 at 6PM KST, with more details about their upcoming release expected in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The video is the first teaser 2PM have released for their new comeback album, which was first announced back in January. However, at the time, member Taecyeon said that their reunion had remained uncertain, and that their comeback plans were “not set in stone”.

Their agency JYP Entertainment later reconfirmed their return in April, before officially announcing the group’s comeback plans the month after.

‘Must’ marks the group’s first release in nearly five years. They released their last album as a group in 2016, ‘Gentlemen’s Game’, before going on hiatus. Several of the members had enlisted into the South Korean armed forces to complete their mandatory military service. Member Junho was the last to enlist in 2019, and was recently discharged in March 2021.