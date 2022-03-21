2PM’s Taecyeon reveals his parents “control and handle” his finances

K-pop idol and actor Taecyeon, from the boyband 2PM, has revealed that his parents still manage his income.

In a recent interview with Star1, the 33-year-old celebrity revealed that his parents still help him handle his finances. Taecyeon first made his debut back in 2008 at the age of 19 as part of 2PM, and had previously shared in the past that he had put his parents in charge of his finances.

“My parents control and handle all my finances,” Taecyeon confirmed to Star1, as translated by Soompi. “I’m 35 years old [by Korean reckoning], but I still receive an allowance.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the idol-turned-actor spoke about his new role as Ryu Sung-joon, a passionate violent crimes detective in OCN’s upcoming mystery-thriller drama Blind. The 2PM member had been confirmed as a member of the cast back in January, along with Ha Seok-jin.

“[Sung-joon] is a character who is faster with his actions than his words,” Taecyeon revealed. “I’ll be returning with a project that has a serious and heavy vibe, so please look forward to it.”

Earlier this month, IST Entertainment announced that Eun-ji, a member of its girl group Apink, had also been cast in Blind. Her character has been described as generous and open-minded despite her young age, and became a social worker to help children after her own difficult childhood.

Last year, 2PM returned with their seventh studio album ‘Must’, alongside its lead single ‘Make It’. That record marked the group’s first release in nearly five years following a long hiatus, during which its members completed their mandatory military service.