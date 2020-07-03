GAMING  

30/70 release live album ‘Live At La Defénse’

Recorded in Paris on the 'Fluid Motion' album tour last year

By Josh Martin
30/70. Photo credit: Press.

Melbourne future-jazz collective 30/70 have released a live album, recorded in Paris on their ‘Fluid Motion’ album tour last year.

Most of the material on ‘Live At La Defénse’ is drawn from ‘Fluid Motion’, though it also features ‘Steady Hazin’ from 2017’s ‘Elevate’ and the unreleased track ‘TLF’. It marks the first ever live album by the prolific touring band.

“Here’s one for the European family, for Rhythm Section and for our beautiful manager of four years Maddie Stephenson,” the band wrote.

“[This is] the first show of our 2019 European Summer Tour, 40 degrees, full sun and it tastes like Aperol Spritz, sunsets at Worldwide Festival, menthol cigarettes and dancing all night at the Bussey Building, Peckham!

“We are shattered that we cant make it over to Europe again this year and hope that this ‘Live in Paris, La Défense’ show will bring you a little sunlight, wherever you are!”

‘Live At La Defénse’ arrives just in time for Bandcamp’s revenue waiver day – purchase and stream below:

30/70 released ‘Fluid Motion’, their third album, in 2019. In April, they recorded a set for Boiler Room.

The tracklist of 30/70’s ‘Live At La Defénse’ is:

1. ‘Intro (Live At La Defénse)’
2. ‘Impermanence (Live At La Defénse)’
3. ‘Addicted (Live At La Defénse)’
4. ‘Fluid Motion (Live At La Defénse)’
5. ‘T.L.F. (Live At La Defénse)’
6. ‘Steady Hazin’ (Live At La Defénse)’
7. ‘N.Y.P. (Live At La Defénse)’
8. ‘Tempted (Live At La Defénse)’

