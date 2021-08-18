360 announces tenth anniversary reissue for ‘Flying & Falling’

Melbourne rapper 360 has announced a deluxe reissue of his 2011 album ‘Flying & Falling’, celebrating its tenth anniversary with a remastered digital mix, two newly unearthed B-sides and remastered instrumentals for 13 tracks on the original release.

‘Flying & Falling (10th Anniversary Edition)’ is due to land on September 24, with a digital edition featuring the previously unreleased demos ‘Teach Me More’ and ‘Playing In My Head’. It also features the tracks ‘Keep Me Alive’ and ‘Broken Wings’, which both served as iTunes-exclusive bonus tracks when the album first came out.

The album’s original mix will also receive a limited repressing on two-disc blue vinyl, which is available for pre-order now from the rapper’s webstore.

“It’s so surreal looking back,” 360 – real name Matt Colwell – said in a press release. “I went through so many internal battles making that album.

“I was getting heavily into melodic songwriting; taking on a lot of pop, indie and electro influences. Coming from the background that I did musically, I thought it wouldn’t be accepted by the hip-hop world; that people would turn on me. In the end I thought, ‘I can’t do what I think people want me to do. I need to do what I feel.’ So I went for it.”

360’s second album, ‘Flying & Falling’ was an immediate hit in the Australian hip-hop scene, earning critical acclaim and peaking at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The record spawned 11 singles, including the four-times Platinum-certified ‘Boys Like You’, Platinum-certified ‘Child’ and ‘Run Alone’, and Gold-certified ‘Just Got Started’.

The album earned 360 four nominations at the 2012 AIR Awards, taking home the prize for Best Independent Hip Hop Album. He also scored ten nominations at that year’s ARIA Awards, winning the titles for Breakthrough Artist – Release and Producer Of The Year (attributed to Styalz Fuego).