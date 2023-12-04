Here are the nominees for the 38th Golden Disc Awards

The Golden Disc Awards have announced the full list of nominees for its upcoming ceremony in January 2024 – view the full list below.

On December 4, the annual South Korean music awards ceremony released a list of nominees across its three main categories – namely Best Digital Song, Best Album and Rookie Artist of the Year – for its upcoming ceremony. The winners for these categories will be decided through 60% streaming/sales numbers and 40% expert evaluations.

In addition to the three main awards, the Golden Disc Awards also gives out multiple honours, including the Popular Vote Award, which is decided based on 100% global fan votes. Details regarding voting can be found on Golden Disc’s official website.

Advertisement

The ceremony also normally gives out honours for several special awards – including genre categories, best group, solo and performance awards and more – though Golden Disc has not revealed these categories nor their nominees.

The 38th Golden Disc Awards will take place on Saturday, January 6 at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta at 9pm KST, and will be aired on JTBC in South Korean. The event will be hosted by singer Sung Si-hyung and idol-actor Cha Eun-woo of boyband ASTRO.

See the list of nominees for the 38th Golden Disc Awards below:

Best Digital Song

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

aespa – ‘Spicy’

AKMU – ‘Love Lee’

DK – ‘심(心)’

FIFTY FIFTY – ‘Cupid’

H1-KEY – ‘Rose Blossom’

IVE – ‘I Am’

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’ featuring Nile Rodgers

NCT Dream – ‘Candy’

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

STAYC – ‘Teddy Bear’

Parc Jae-jung – ‘Let’s Say Goodbye’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

SEVENTEEN BSS – ‘Fighting’ featuring Lee Young-ji

Woody – ‘Say I Love You’

Lim Young-woong – ‘London Boy’

Jungkook – ‘Seven’ featuring Latto

Jimin – ‘Like Crazy’

Jisoo – ‘Flower’

Taeyang – ‘VIBE’ featuring Jimin of BTS

Best Album

(G)I-DLE – ‘I Feel’

aespa – ‘MY WORLD’

Agust D – ‘D-Day’

ATEEZ – ‘The World EP.2: Outlaw’

ENHYPEN – ‘Dark Blood’

EXO – ‘Exist’

ITZY – ‘Kill My Doubt’

IVE – ‘I’ve Mine’

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’

NCT – ‘Golden Age’

NCT 127 – ‘Fact Check’

NCT Dream – ‘ISTJ’

NMIXX – ‘expérgo’

Stray Kids – ‘5-Star’

TREASURE – ‘Reboot’

TWICE – ‘Ready To Be’

ZEROBASEONE – ‘Youth in the Shade’

SEVENTEEN – ‘FML’

Jungkook – ‘Golden’

Tomorrow X Together – ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’

Rookie Artist of the Year

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

FIFTY FIFTY

PLAVE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

LUN8

nSSign

Hwang Yeong-woong