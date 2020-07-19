Australian producers 3NDLES5 and Crazymike – Mitch Tolman and Michael Hassett, respectively – have shared the new single ‘Matchday’. It’s taken from the pair’s upcoming collaborative project, ‘Sydney Bass’, due to arrive in full next month.

Check out the video for ‘Matchday’ below.

‘Matchday’ is the third single to be released ahead of the album’s release, following ‘Dave 1’ and ‘CCB’ earlier this year. So far, the project is shaping up to be a sharp turn away from the abrasive post-punk of both members’ respective projects (Tolman fronts Low Life while Hassett plays in DEN).

Instead, ‘Sydney Bass’ sees the duo draw on elements of lo-fi techno and garage to craft an observation of all things Sydney-centric.

“From the dazzling beauty of its iconic harbour and blissful beaches, to the candy coloured raves and dark shadows that still loom over the once infamous Kings Cross nightclub precinct,” explain the pair.

The album, scheduled for an August 1 release, was mixed and mastered by Paris Grant (aka PG-13) and features additional contributions from Antonia Gauci along with Sydney house producer WRX.

Digital pre-orders are available Bandcamp along with a limited physical release, with all proceeds donated to the Aboriginal Legal Service NSW.

While DEN have been pretty quiet since releasing debut album ‘Deep Cell’ back in 2018, Low Life have had a fairly busy start to the year. In March, they released new single ‘Catholic Guilt’, accompanied by a remix of 2017 track ‘Dream Machine’ by Melbourne art-punks Total Control. A month later, they performed a live-streamed show at the Sydney Opera House as part of the concert hall’s digital events series.