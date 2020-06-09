40 per cent of events and hospitality businesses expect to hire staff only in 2021, survey finds

A new survey from The Monday Group has found 40 per cent of hospitality and events businesses expect to employ new staff only after the year has ended. The survey polled over 200 business owners and senior executives from the two sectors over the period of 19-28 May.

As an expected result from coronavirus-imposed restrictions, nine out of ten businesses reported having to reduce both staff count and salaries. The survey also discovered that businesses still maintained low hiring prospects, with only 11 per cent of respondents predicting to hire sooner than August this year, and 27 per cent expecting to commence hiring before year’s end.

More than one third (37 percent) of businesses are planning to hire less people, while 55 per cent anticipate providing increased workplace flexibility and additional working from home arrangements even after nationwide restrictions ease.

Another notable takeaway from the survey revealed that 44 per cent of event management companies were likely to employ a larger number of casual/freelance staff after restrictions were loosened. On the contrary, 49 per cent of hotel and hospitality businesses said the notion was unlikely or very unlikely to happen.

A similar survey was recently conducted by Music Victoria and other peak industry bodies, which discovered close to 50 per cent of respondents were fearful of permanently shutting down without aid from the government.