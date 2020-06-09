42 per cent of Victorian music venues fear closure without government assistance, survey reveals

A new survey has found 42 per cent of Victorian venue operators fear having to permanently shut their doors without government aid, or if they are not able to operate at full capacity by the end of this year.

Over 65 venues were polled by Music Victoria and other peak industry bodies, as reported by The Age. Other findings revealed that 38 per cent of small to medium venues were “unsure of their future” without government support, while only 20 per cent of venue operators were confident of reopening once lockdown restrictions were fully abolished.

Owner of the iconic Revolver Upstairs Camillo Ippoliti told The Age that without the ability to operate at full capacity, it seemed “impossible for us and other venues like us to continue”.

“Without needs-based government assistance many venues will permanently close their doors in the next six months,” he said.

“The support of JobKeeper and rent relief has helped to an extent, but if the COVID restrictions on gatherings extend beyond the JobKeeper and rent relief periods, we have no revenue and we can’t sustain our people, we can’t pay out rent, we can’t make our ideas.”

The survey follows the creation of the Save Our Scene petition, which pleads for the Victorian Government’s intervention to protect live music venues’ crippled livelihoods imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. As of writing, there are over 12,000 signatures tallied.