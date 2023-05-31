49th & Main announce new ‘B.O.A.T.S.’ mixtape with single ‘Icy’

Irish duo 49th & Main have announced details of a new mixtape called ‘B.O.A.T.S.’ – listen to new single ‘Icy’ below.

The new release is set to come out on June 30 via Counter Records, and will also feature the pair’s recent AA-side single ‘Crash and Burn’ / ‘Said Nothing’.

Discussing new single ‘Icy’, they said: “’Icy’ is about how sometimes relationships can feel like the other person has been cold, but reality it’s just external factors and the inability to know fully someone else’s perspective.”

Advertisement

Listen to the new single below.

Of ‘B.O.A.T.S.’, the pair added: “B.O.A.T.S., based on a true story, the story being ours so far. The idea behind the title is to represent the two of us in an ‘alien’ environment. It encompasses how we’re feeling in this industry at this stage, still wrestling with the idea that we belong here and are meant to feel at home beside other great artists on rosters & festival line ups etc.

“The record itself is classic 49th & Main, genres all over the place but designed to soundtrack the best times of your life.”

The band are also set to head out on a UK tour later this year – see dates below.

Oh yeah. We’re also heading around the UK in September, tickets on sale this Friday at 10am 🚤 the last one sold out everywhere in 2 days so get em quick sharp x @gigsandtours @WassermanMusic https://t.co/WXHMa7eT94 pic.twitter.com/dtGxk2q4Wi — 49th & Main (@49thandMain) May 30, 2023

Advertisement

Last year, 49th & Main talked to NME about their journey so far for a Radar feature and releasing music during the pandemic. “The response to the music during that time that was amazing,” the duo’s Ben O’Sullivan said.

“When all you can do is sit in your bedroom, but you’re seeing videos of people singing all the words, it’s like, ‘Oh my god, this is brilliant’. It keeps you going. I look back at that time with fondness in a way; even though it was complete hell, there are good memories, too.”