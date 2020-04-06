5 Seconds Of Summer become second Australian band in history to debut first four albums at #1

5 Seconds of Summer have become the second Australian band in history to have their first four albums debut at #1 on the ARIA Album Charts. 5SOS share the unique accolade with Silverchair, who scored #1 albums in 1995, 1997, 1999 and 2002.

5SOS’s fourth album, ‘CALM’, debuted at #1 over the weekend, usurping The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ to claim the top spot.

“We are blown away by the news that our fourth record, CALM, has topped the Australian charts this week,” 5SOS said in a statement.

Advertisement

“And to have our first four albums go to #1 in our home country is so so special; we can’t thank our fans enough for making this happen.”

Dan Rosen, CEO of ARIA, commented that 5 Seconds Of Summer should feel proud of their “incredible achievement”.

“Getting a Number One album is difficult at any time, but topping the ARIA Charts in such an uncertain period shows how much their music means to their fans around Australia,” he said.

“Their success internationally also proves that in these times of isolation, Australian music still carries hope and optimism around the world.”

5SOS are currently preparing to tour internationally from June, before returning home to play Australian shows in November and December. To purchase tickets, click here.