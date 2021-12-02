5 Seconds Of Summer celebrate their 10-year anniversary with new single ‘2011’

5 Seconds Of Summer have spent the past decade together as a band and, to mark the milestone, have released their new single ‘2011’.

The Sydney band, consisting of frontman Luke Hemmings, guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood and drummer Ashton Irwin, formed in late 2011 and have gone on to release four studio albums together. Their most recent album, ‘Calm’, arrived last year.

In addition to the new single, the band have revealed details on a planned, global live-stream performance taking place from 9am AEDT tomorrow (December 4). Filmed in Los Angeles, the band will perform a string of their tracks from throughout their discography, as well giving ‘2011’ its live debut.

Listen to ‘2011’ below.

“Singlehandedly the best 10 years of our lives,” the band said of their time together in a press statement.

Describing the forthcoming performance, the band said they wanted to create “something that captures the pursuit of creation, the love of the relationship we have with our fans and the endless boundary of what it means to be in a band.

“Above all else, we were once again rediscovering how beautiful it is to be able to share our story together.”

The band have been reflecting on their time for a while now. In the lead up to the release of ‘2011’, they’ve been uploading videos to YouTube where they talk about each year they’ve been together – the latest video centring on 2013.

In addition, their music video for 2020’s ‘Old Me’ sees the band reflect on and recreate their first-ever performance together at Sydney’s Annandale Hotel.

Throughout the past two years, various members of 5SOS have gone on solo endeavours, with both Hemmings and Irwin releasing their debut solo albums ‘When Facing The Things We Turn Away From’ and ‘Superbloom’, respectively.