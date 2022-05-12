5 Seconds Of Summer drop breezy new single ‘Me Myself & I’, detail fifth album

5 Seconds Of Summer have lifted the lid on their forthcoming fifth album, ‘5SOS5’, sharing with the news a breezy new sliver of it.

Titled ‘Me Myself & I’, it’s a quintessential 5SOS cut – an airy, atmospheric soundscape filled with jaunty strummed guitars, ultra-crisp percussion and layered lead vocals primed for singalongs. On its inescapably catchy chorus, co-frontman Luke Hemmings sings: “Bullshit I feed myself / Me and my selfish appetite / I did not need your help / Now it’s just me, myself, and I.”

A music video for ‘Me Myself & I’ will premiere on the band’s YouTube channel tomorrow (May 13), but in the meantime, you can give it a spin below:

In an accompanying statement, Hemmings opened up about the new song’s melancholic origin, saying it “explores the emotional cycle of feeling like you can do everything on your own and that you don’t need anyone else, but eventually realising that sometimes you push away the best things in your life.”

‘5SOS5’ was detailed further in an interview with Apple Music 1, wherein Hemmings told Zane Lowe that it “is definitely very introspective”. On the album’s thematic basis, he expounded (per Billboard): “I think like a lot of people in the last couple years, the only way to look was inward. Well, for us anyway.

“And lyrically looking into, I don’t know, everything that happened to us was a big topic. And not doing this every day and being on the road was a different experience for us. And the whole album is, for me, the most introspective, the most lyrically, if I can say beautiful and… I don’t know. There’s just so much heart in it.”

Have a look at the full interview below:

The album itself is due out on September 23 via BMG, with pre-orders available now. It’s the follow-up to their 2020 album ‘Calm’, and features previous singles ‘Complete Mess’ and ‘Take My Hand’. It won’t, however, sport the single ‘2011’, which 5SOS released last November to commemorate their 10th anniversary.

The standard edition of ‘5SOS5’ will feature 14 songs, while a deluxe version balloons it to a sprawling 19. Have a look through all of them (with the bonus tracks marked by asterisks), and the album’s cover art, below:

1. Complete Mess

2. Easy For You To Say

3. Bad Omens

4. Me Myself & I

5. Take My Hand

6. Carousel

7. Older

8. Haze

9. You Don’t Go To Parties

10. Blender

11. Caramel

12. Best Friends

13. Bleach

14. Red Line

15. Moodswings*

16. Flatline*

17. Emotions*

18. Bloodhound*

19. Tears!*



In the two years since they released ‘Calm’, various members of 5SOS have gone on solo endeavours; drummer Ashton Irwin released his debut effort, ‘Superbloom’, in October 2020, while Hemmings dropped his, ‘When Facing The Things We Turn Away From’, last August.