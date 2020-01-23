5 Seconds Of Summer and Michael Bublé join Fire Fight Australia lineup

Sydney boyband 5 Seconds Of Summer and Canadian singer Michael Bublé have joined the star-studded Fire Fight Australia lineup, in support of bushfire relief. More tickets for the event were released and are on sale now.

Fire Fight Australia is an all-day bushfire benefit concert which will be held at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16. 5SOS and Bublé join an all-star bill of performers, including Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and more. Bublé, who will also be performing at a previously scheduled show in Melbourne on the same day, will appear at the benefit concert through a live crossfeed.

The news was announced this morning (January 23) on the event’s Instagram page. A limited allocation of new tickets were released at 11am AEDT. Fire Fight Australia had previously sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale. The new tickets are still available via Ticketek.

“This national initiative will raise money for relief from the bushfires that continue to devastate communities and challenge emergency services in rural and regional Australia,” Fire Fight Australia organiser TEG said in a previous statement.

A handful of other fundraising concerts for bushfire relief are being held in the coming weeks. They include shows by homegrown musicians such as Daryl Braithwaite, The Kite String Tangle and Alex Lahey. Check out the full list of benefit concerts in Australia.