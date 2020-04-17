5 Seconds of Summer release music video for ‘Wildflower’

5 Seconds of Summer have released a music video for their song ‘Wildflower’, taken from their fourth studio album, ‘CALM’. Watch below.

Released today (April 17) the video was shot entirely against a green screen, according to a press release, as the band continues to maintain self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The green screen was delivered to each member’s home, the footage shot then sent to 5SOS creative director and collaborator, Andy DeLuca, who created the end product using animation and VFX. “‘Wildflower’ is an ode to videos of yesteryear but serves as a modern testament to creativity and ingenuity during this unique time in our lives,” the press statement said.

‘CALM’ was released on March 27, debuting at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, making 5SOS the second Australian band ever to have their first four studio albums debut at the top of the chart, sharing the accolade with Silverchair. The album also debuted at number one on the UK Official Charts, making it 5SOS’ fourth consecutive top three album.

The band is set to tour Australia this November, embarking on their No Shame 2020 Tour that will take them on a seven-date run of shows. Tickets are on sale now.

‘CALM’ is available to stream and purchase now.