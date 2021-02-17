5 Seconds of Summer reschedule Australian tour to “later in the year”

5 Seconds of Summer have postponed their Australian tour again amid the ongoing coronarvirus pandemic.

The band’s No Shame 2021 Tour was initially locked in for November and December last year, before being rescheduled to March 2021. Now, a month out from the tour’s prospective start, the band have said the stadium tour will be pushed to “later in the year”.

“In the best interest of fan safety, we have decided to reschedule our upcoming Australian dates to later in the year. Please hold on to your tickets,” they said in an Instagram post today (February 17).

“Sorry for the wait, but we’re so excited that the new dates coincide with our 10th anniversary and we get to spend it at home.”

The ten-day tour was due to take 5 Seconds of Summer from HBF Stadium in Perth to Melbourne, the Sydney Opera House, Newcastle, Gold Coast and finally Brisbane.

5SOS released their fourth studio album, ‘CALM’, in March last year. It made them the second band in Australian history to have their first four albums debut at the top spot on the ARIA Album Charts.

Following the release of ‘CALM’, drummer Ashton Irwin announced his solo project ‘Superbloom’, which arrived in October. Speaking to NME at the time, Irwin said he was still committed to the band, and that they would be back in the recording studio this year.

“I’ve always been really driven in pushing that band into the stratosphere. I’ve been every almost every place on earth and told them that I give a fuck about being in 5 Seconds of Summer,” he said.

“There are only positives. We have plans to get in the studio and charge into our decade-anniversary with new music, which is [in 2021].”