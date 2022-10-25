5 Seconds Of Summer talk being named NME’s Worst Band In The World three times

5 Seconds Of Summer have spoken to NME about being named the worst band in the world three times.

The Australian pop-punk band made it a hat-trick of titles at the NME Awards from 2015-17.

Speaking to NME in a new interview, which you can watch above, drummer Ashton Irwin spoke out about their accolade.

“Y’all called us the worst band and that affects a guy,” he laughed. “That guy at 28 doesn’t give a fuck and I actually think it’s awesome. But when you’re 17 and 18 you go, ‘I’m in the worst band? What?’ and it’s like what do you mean? What does that mean to me? What did I do wrong?

“But that’s just a relative example of how things can be said about the character of the band, really do affect the stability of the whole thing.”

During the same interview, the band also talked about their new album ‘5SOS5’, which they recorded at the Joshua Tree Studios in California, which have previously been used by seminal musicians including PJ Harvey and Arctic Monkeys. “We just booked a trip, and decided to hang out and see what happens. There’s no other way to explain it than it just felt right for us,” said lead guitarist Michael Clifford.

Frontman Luke Hemmings added: “In many ways, this album feels like the first one to me. The debut was recorded when we were living in London and didn’t really know what we were doing – and this time around, we had this freedom and sense of feeling carefree, in a way that we didn’t really have the last time around. I think that really shines through in the lyrics: everything has changed, and nothing has changed for us. It was nice to feel as though we’re able to do all of this on our own.”

Meanwhile, the frontman recently opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“There’s such a tragedy and so much to miss about Taylor,” Hemmings said (via Billboard). “Everything from friends and family through the band and to entertainment of fans. Everyone missing him desperately.”