5 Seconds Of Summer’s Ashton Irwin drops new album cut, ‘SCAR’

5 Seconds Of Summer‘s Ashton Irwin has dropped a new single, the goth-pop laden ‘SCAR’, lifted from his forthcoming debut solo album, ‘Superbloom’.

In a press release upon the track’s release yesterday (October 16), Irwin described ‘SCAR’ – the album’s opener – as a song “fuelled by resilience when the world beats you down”.

“This is a critical stand out song on ‘Superbloom’. It inspires mental resilience, at a time when the world seemingly needs it most!”

A strikingly evocative track, Irwin dabbles with contrasts in instrumentation on ‘SCAR’. A delightful harp run provides a counterpart to a brooding bass line, which serves to bolster the introspective and pensive narrative.

Listen to ‘SCAR’ below:

The new track is the third cut from ‘Superbloom’, due for release on Friday October 23. ‘SCAR’ follows the release of ‘Have U Found What Ur Looking For’ and debut song ‘Skinny Skinny’.

The album was produced at Irwin’s Los Angeles home with his housemate and producer, Matt Pauling. Irwin has said the songs are about “childhood, about alcoholism, depression, body dysmorphia, death, addiction, despair and hope”.

“I had to reach a certain level of lyrical maturity in order to write about something I actually cared about,” he said. “I think it’s always important as an artist to have a mission statement, like, ‘why do you make music? Why do you write the lyrics you write?’.”