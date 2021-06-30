5 Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings announces debut solo album

5 Seconds of Summer lead vocalist Luke Hemmings is the latest band member to embark on a solo career, announcing his debut album ‘When Facing The Things We Turn Away From’.

The record will arrive on August 13 through Sony. The singer described the album as “a project that grew out of a year of enforced stillness”.

“I’m so grateful for the journey this album has taken me on and I’m so thankful to have had this creative outlet during my time at home,” Hemmings wrote on social media.

Advertisement

“Lyrically and sonically, this album has allowed me to decipher the last 10 years of my life and help me make sense of the person I am today and how I got here.”

In addition to the album announcement, Hemmings has shared the lead single, ‘Starting Line’, produced by Sammy Witte. Listen to the pop-rock track below:

“Starting Line discusses missing various memories,” Hemmings said in a statement.

“You’re reflecting on your youth and all of the madness and craziness. It’s like you’re forgetting so many pieces of your life – not from vices or anything – but from the sheer volume. I had to figure out how to fill a lot of gaps for myself in a positive way. It’s the human condition to change everything up after so long.”

Advertisement

Hemmings’ solo stint follows on from 5SoS drummer Ashton Irwin, who released his debut album ‘Superbloom’ in October last year.

5 Seconds of Summer’s last album was ‘Calm’ in 2020. The band’s world tour, including Australia, has been postponed a number of times due to complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic.