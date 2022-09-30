5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings discusses Taylor Hawkins’ death

5 Seconds of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings has opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new interview.

Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the band spoke about their musical inspirations, with singer Hemmings mentioning Hawkins and Dave Grohl.

“There’s such a tragedy and so much to miss about Taylor,” Hemmings said (via Billboard). “Everything from friends and family through the band and to entertainment of fans. Everyone missing him desperately.”

He continued : “You think about someone like Dave whose life – when he looks back on this life, man, when he is very, very old and very, very gray, through all the tragedy and the triumph, few will have been able to have squeezed as much life out of it as Dave has.

“I even watched Sonic Highways the other day. What an incredible series. I started it again. I got three episodes in and I’d lost time. His book is excellent too. You should read it if you haven’t, it’s awesome.”

Hawkins drummed with Foo Fighters from 1997 up until his death in March of this year, aged 50.

On September 3, together with the drummer’s family, Foo Fighters celebrated Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London. ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ then took over LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.

The London Taylor Hawkins Tribute gig featured an all-star cast throughout the six-hour run, from Liam Gallagher to Mark Ronson, Josh Homme to AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and commemorated the late Foo Fighters drummer.

“Pulling this whole thing together over the last three months, we’ve met some really amazing people,” Dave Grohl said afterwards. Read the NME cover feature on how the night unfolded here.

The line-up for the LA tribute concert, meanwhile, included Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, members of Queen and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Pink, Nandi Bushell, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins. See the full 53-song setlist from the show here.