5 Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings shares music video for ‘Starting Line’

5 Seconds of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings has shared the music video for his debut solo single, ‘Starting Line’.

The music video, directed by Scottie Cameron, shows Hemmings running through the city, leaping over obstacles with supernatural strength.



‘Starting Line’ was released late last month, with Hemmings explaining that it “discusses missing various memories”.

“You’re reflecting on your youth and all of the madness and craziness. It’s like you’re forgetting so many pieces of your life – not from vices or anything – but from the sheer volume,” he said last month.

“I had to figure out how to fill a lot of gaps for myself in a positive way. It’s the human condition to change everything up after so long.”

The song is lifted from the singer-songwriter’s debut album, ‘When Facing The Things We Turn Away From’, arriving on August 13 through Sony.

“I’m so grateful for the journey this album has taken me on and I’m so thankful to have had this creative outlet during my time at home,” he said.

“Lyrically and sonically, this album has allowed me to decipher the last 10 years of my life and help me make sense of the person I am today and how I got here.”