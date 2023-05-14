50 Cent admits hanging upside down at Super Bowl was “a mistake”

50 Cent has admitted that his decision to hang upside down at last year’s Super Bowl was “a mistake”.

The rapper made a surprise appearance at the Halftime Show, which saw him join Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige on stage.

The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while suspended upside down from the ceiling. 50 Cent’s performance spawned a number of memes, with the performer himself sharing his favourites.

Advertisement

Many on social media then took the opportunity to make references to the rapper’s weight, which he then referenced in a winking tweet, in which he shared a link to buy the tank top he wore on stage.

After the New York Post ran a story on the tweet, he screenshotted their article and wrote: “I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”

The rapper has now said he wish he hadn’t hung upside down

He told USA Today: “I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl. Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got and I had to put myself upside down.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently announced a 2023 UK, European and US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2003 debut album, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Advertisement

‘The Final Lap Tour’ with Busta Rhymes will start at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21, touring throughout North America with stops in New York, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and many more, before closing out at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on September 17.

The rapper will then kick off the European leg at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on September 28 before making stops in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, France, Ireland and more.

The UK run starts at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 9, followed by Manchester’s AO Arena (10) and London’s O2 (11) before the tour wraps up at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on November 12.

You can purchase tickets for the UK shows here and in the US here.

Find the full list of tour dates below.

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

2023

JULY

21 – Salt Lake City, UT, Maverik Center

23 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

25 – St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

27 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

28 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

29 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

31 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

AUGUST

2 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

3 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

5 – Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

8 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

9 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

11 – Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

12 – Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

13 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

15 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

16 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

17 – Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheatre

19 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

20 – West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

22 – Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

24 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

25 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

27 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

29 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

30 – Los Angeles, CA, http://Crypto.com Arena

31 – Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER

2 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

4 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

6 – Ridgefield, WA, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

8 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

10 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

11 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

13 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre

15 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

16 – Chicago, IL, United Center

17 – Detroit, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre



THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER

28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

29 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena

30 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

OCTOBER

4 – Oslo, Norway, Spektrum

5 – Trondheim, Norway, Spektrum

7 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

9 – Riga, Latvia, Arena Riga*

11 – Lodz Poland, Atlas Arena

14 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

15 – Oberhausen, Germany, Rudolf-Weber-Arena

20 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

21 – Nice, France, Palais Nikaia

22 – Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Forum

24 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

25 – Mannheim, Germany, SAP Arena

26 – Brussels, Belgium, Forest National

28 – Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

31 – Strasbourg, France, Zenith

NOVEMBER

2 – Nantes, France, Zenith

3 – Paris, France, La Defense Arena

6 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

9 – Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro

10 – Manchester, England, AO Arena

11 – London, England, The O2

12 – Birmingham, England, Resorts World Arena