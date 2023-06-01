50 Cent announces Australia and New Zealand tour this December

50 Cent has announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand set to kick off later this year.

The veteran rapper took to social media yesterday (May 31) to announce the news, confirming that he is bringing his ‘The Final Lap’ tour to the region in December to celebrate 20 years of his acclaimed debut album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin”.

Australia and New Zealand, you’re up next! 🔥 I’m excited to announce THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guests is coming your way this December! Tickets on sale Thursday 8 June 2023, at 2pm local, lock yours in •… pic.twitter.com/8H47l0rrTq — 50cent (@50cent) May 30, 2023

Advertisement

50 Cent has also promised “special guests” at his upcoming ‘The Final Lap Tour’ in Australia and New Zealand. Tickets to the tour are set to go on sale on Thursday, June 8 at 2pm local time. Tickets can be purchased via 50 Cent’s official website.

50 Cent’s ‘The Final Lap Tour’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand dates are:

December 2 – RAC Arena – Perth

December 4 – AEC Arena – Adelaide

December 6 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne

December 8 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney

December 10 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane

December 14 – Spark Arena – Auckland

In January this year, 50 Cent announced plans to create a “modern” version of Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile. “I want to show and offer a lot more details, things that you would say in an interview or different things that you put out there. You’ll see those things surface in the temperament of the characters,” he said.

Earlier this month, the rapper also admitted that hanging upside down at last year’s Super Bowl was “a mistake”. The rapper made a surprise appearance at the Halftime Show, which saw him join Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige on stage.

The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while suspended upside down from the ceiling. 50 Cent’s performance spawned a number of memes