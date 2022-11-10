50 Cent discusses social media’s links to violence in hip-hop

50 Cent has discussed the role of social media in changes to violence within hip-hop communities.

Speaking as part of his new TV show Hip Hop Homicides, which investigates the death of a number of rappers including XXXTentacion, Pop Smoke and more, 50 Cent said that the ease with which footage can be shot of incidents such as these has changed the amount of violence in these circles.

When discussing the death of Pop Smoke in the new show’s first episode 50 said (via HotNewHipHop): “I think it’s the same energy but we’re in a different period so it looks different. It’s gonna happen where everyone can take a look on camera.”

He added: “Because of social media, everyone’s involved now. Because those kids in middle America are clicking the fucking button to look and are fascinated with the killings because they’re living on a side so wild compared to the conservative lifestyle they’re having.”

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery at a house in the Hollywood Hills in February 2020. Four defendants were charged last July with murder and robbery in relation to the rapper’s death, following five arrests made earlier that month, and one of three juvenile suspects in the case.

The youngest of the defendants is a 15-year-old child, with a Los Angeles Police Department detective testifying in May 2021 that the unnamed 15-year-old allegedly admitted he had shot Pop Smoke during a recorded interview with a cellmate at a juvenile detention center in May 2020.

More recently, Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas last week. According to a preliminary autopsy report, the 28-year-old (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) died from gunshot wounds to head and torso in the early hours of November 1.