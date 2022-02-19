50 Cent hits back at fat shamers following Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has responded to being fat shamed following his surprise performance at last week’s Super Bowl.

At the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles last weekend (February 13), 50 Cent made a surprise appearance at the Halftime Show, which saw him join Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige on stage.

The performance saw 50 recreating parts of his video for 2003 hit ‘In Da Club’, but wearing a tank top instead of being shirtless like in the original.

Many on social media then took the opportunity to make references to the rapper’s weight, which he then referenced in a winking tweet, in which he shared a link to buy the tank top he wore on stage.

After the New York Post ran a story on the tweet, 50 screenshotted their article on Instagram, and wrote: “I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”

Elsewhere, 50 Cent is set to head to the UK on tour this summer. The rapper will play at London’s OVO Arena on June 10, a headline set at Parklife in Heaton Park, Manchester the next day (11), and a show Dublin’s 3Arena on June 12, with an Edinburgh date on June 14 recently added to the schedule.

His entrance at LA’s SoFi Stadium quickly became a much-talked-about moment from the halftime show on Twitter, with fans sharing memes riffing on his upside-down performance of ‘In Da Club’.

He later reacted to the memes picking out his favourites. “Who the fvck did this?” he joked, sharing a picture of D12’s Bizarre photoshopped into the upside-down scene from the original 2003 ‘In Da Club’ video, which his Super Bowl entrance had referred to.

“Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?” he added while sharing another image. 50 Cent also reposted a video of basketball superstar LeBron James, who was spotted singing along and dancing to his performance.

50 Cent’s forthcoming UK dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

10 – London OVO Arena

11 – Manchester Heaton Park

12 – Dubline 3Arena

14 – Edinburgh Big Top