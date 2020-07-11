50 Cent is not happy with Pop Smoke’s team: “I’m unavailable moving forward”

50 Cent has made it clear that he’s not happy with the way in which Pop Smoke‘s team have handled the rapper’s recently released posthumous album.

‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ was released last week (Friday, July 3) with some help from the G-Unit head honcho, who served as executive producer on the project.

However, the rapper has now expressed that he’s “not feeling the way the guys involved with Pop’s project are handling things.”

Taking to Instagram to share his disappointment, 50 wrote: “I got it to this point it’s gonna be the #1 album. That’s good enough right, i’m gonna be unavailable moving forward peace.”

See the rapper’s post below.

‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ made UK chart history this week when it landed at Number Two on the UK albums chart.

The rapper’s new record is the highest-charting debut album by an international rap artist in 17 years. 50 Cent previously held the accolade, with ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’’ debuting at Number Two back in 2003.

The album is expected to debut at Number One on the US Billboard Chart this week.

Designer Virgil Abloh was behind the album’s cover art but a first draft was met with backlash from fans, as well as from 50.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed aged 20 in a home invasion in Los Angeles, California on February 19.

Three men have been formally charged with his murder, following the arrest of five people in connection with his death.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Thursday (July 9) that five arrests had been made in the murder case. “LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York-based rapper known as Pop Smoke,” they tweeted. “We will provide further details as they become available.”