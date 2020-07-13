50 Cent has revealed that Raphael Saadiq is going to be scoring his much anticipated Black Mafia Family TV series.

The G-Unit head honcho is producing the series for Starz, the same network he partnered with to air his popular drama series Power.

50’s BMF series is inspired by the true story of brothers “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who rose from the streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and created one of the most influential crime families in the US.

According to Starz, the series will tell a story about “love, family and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.”

Speaking to Billboard, 50 revealed that Saadiq, who has produced for Solangé, John Legend, Whitney Houston, and more, would be producing the score for the series.

Revisiting some of his earlier mixtape work, before his debut album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin” arrived in 2003, 50 recalled the time he reworked Saadiq’s 2002 collaboration with D’Angelo, ‘Be Here’.

While discussing the Tony! Toni! Toné! hitmaker’s track, 50 said: “I was speaking to Raphael Saadiq yesterday because he’s gonna do the score for ‘BMF’.”

Watch the interview below:

Meanwhile, as Adele readies her upcoming new album it’s being reported that she’s working on it with Raphael Saadiq.

The pop star’s last album was 2015’s ’25’, which is the UK’s fastest selling album of all-time, having sold over 800,000 copies in its first week.

A source told The Sun that Adele has “been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalogue,” and that “she wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound.”

Saadiq, formerly of the group Tony! Toni! Toné!, aside from having a successful solo career, is responsible for producing hits for the likes Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Joss Stone. He also executive produced Solange‘s 2016 album ‘A Seat At The Table’.