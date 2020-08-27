50 Cent says the “biggest target” of cancel culture is “heterosexual males”

50 Cent has discussed ‘cancel culture’ in a new interview, saying the “biggest target” of the perceived movement is “heterosexual males in general”.

The rapper was speaking in a new interview, in which he also said that he doesn’t believe that he himself can be ‘cancelled’.

Talking to Variety, 50 Cent said: “I’m an entertainer, so to entertain is, I believe, to provoke emotion… I don’t believe I can be cancelled.

“They gotta go to jail to get canceled, they gotta shoot a girl,” he added, appearing to reference Megan Thee Stallion’s recent claim that Tory Lanez shot her in both feet in an incident earlier this year.

“You gotta do something extremely bad to be cancelled, and I think it’s so unfair to the people that are cancelled.”

Speaking of who he believes are the main targets of the online movement, the rapper added: “If you say something about someone who chooses something different, there’s organisations set up to start sending things around to get signatures and stuff.

“And tell me this, as a heterosexual male, who’s going to send things around to get signatures based on your failures? There’s no one. There’s no organisation.

“Certain demographics have been conditioned because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earliest stages. Once inferior, now they’re superior because we have no organisation. The biggest target is heterosexual males in general.”

50 Cent is the latest artist to wade into the ‘cancel culture’ debate. Nick Cave recently referenced the movement, labelling it “mercy’s antithesis,” adding that “cancel culture’s refusal to engage with uncomfortable ideas has an asphyxiating effect on the creative soul of a society”.

Cardi B, meanwhile, said that she feels like she has a “target on [her] back” because of cancel culture, “but it’s not because of my music”.