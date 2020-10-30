50 Cent slams Lil Wayne for Trump photo after backtracking on own support for president

50 Cent has done a full u-turn on his support for Donald Trump by criticising Lil Wayne for meeting up with the president.

Ahead of next week’s presidential election, the rapper headed to the White House to discuss criminal reform with Trump. He also provoked widespread backlash among his own fans, after sharing a photo of the two together.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” Lil Wayne wrote.

Reacting to the photo, Fiddy tweeted: “oh no WAYNE , I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The Platinum Plan, as mentioned by Wayne, refers to Trump’s proposals to back the African-American community by categorising the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organisations, as well as making Juneteenth, which celebrates the emancipation of slaves, a federal holiday.

But Fiddy’s condemnation of the photo reflects a remarkable turnaround, given that he was considering voting for Trump earlier this month.

The rapper caused a stir earlier this month when he said that Biden voters in New York City were “out of [their] fucking mind” and pointed out proposed tax rises under Biden.

He then backtracked on his support earlier this week, following a social media grilling from comedian and ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.

“Fuck Donald Trump, i never liked him,” Fiddy wrote on Instagram.

Handler also said that she had personally spoken with the rapper, who assured her he was planning to vote for Joe Biden.