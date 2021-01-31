50 Cent says he’s up for fighting Floyd Mayweather

50 Cent has said he is open to fighting Floyd Mayweather, who the rapper has a long-standing beef with.

The pair used to be friends but fell out when Mayweather refused to give the musician half of his company, according to the former boxer.

During a recent interview on V-103’s The Morning Culture, 50 Cent put forward a suggestion to put an end to the feud. “I’d fight Floyd,” he said.

He continued to point out flaws in his plan, saying: “I don’t think I could make weight though. … Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180.”

In 2012, it was speculated that 50 Cent had signed on to promote Mayweather after he obtained a licence to promote fights through his company TMT Promotions. The acronym stood for The Money Team, a nickname used by the entourage of the world champion boxer.

At the time, Mayweather’s business associate Leonard Ellerbe wouldn’t confirm the rapper was the boxer’s new promoter but said they were working together. “I think that Floyd and 50 coming together is great for boxing,” he said.

“You have two smart guys and when great minds work together, you can have nothing but great results.”

Since their feud started, 50 Cent has thrown down several challenges to Mayweather, including asking him to “read one full page of a Harry Potter book” in return for a $750,000 (£547k) donation to charity.

50 Cent later said Jimmy Kimmel was willing to put Mayweather reading on his show. “We don’t wanna put pressure on you,” he told the boxer. “We know you can’t pronounce those words in a Harry Potter book so we’re gonna let you read Cat In The Hat.”

Meanwhile, the rapper is reportedly working on a new show with Kid Cudi. “Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together,” Cudi tweeted. “Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted.”

No further details about what the show might entail or when it might air have been confirmed at present.