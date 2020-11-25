50 Cent says Grammy 2021 nominations are “out of touch”

50 Cent has weighed in on the Grammys row, dubbing the organisers of the event as being “out of touch”.

Commenting on the forthcoming 2021 event’s nominations for Best Rap Album in a since-deleted post, Fiddy said: “Best Rap Album. They out of touch this shit ain’t it, get the fuck outta here. 50cent #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.” He also included several grinning emojis.

His comments could possibly be due to an omission for late rapper Pop Smoke’s debut album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ , which he executive produced with Steven Victor and Rico Beats.

Despite that, Smoke was nominated for Best Rap Performance for ‘Dior’ – the protest anthem that appeared as a bonus track on his posthumous LP.

Those nominated included D Smoke for ‘Black Habits’, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist’s album ‘Alfredo’, ‘A Written Testimony’ by Jay Electronica, Nas‘ ‘King’s Disease’ and Royce Da 5’9″‘s ‘The Allegory’.

Speaking to Spotify’s RapCaviar Fiddy previously said he didn’t expect Pop’s album to receive a nomination unless it was because he died.

“If it’s recognised it will only be because he’s gone,” he said. “The content is similar to what I would do. They didn’t recognise mine. They gave me Grammys when I was with Em, when I’m on records with Eminem. Other than that, they’re afraid to give him Grammys because they think it’s teaching the audience to want to be like Pop and to be like him is to be part of gang culture. Who you see get Grammys that is making drill music? You mean to tell me ain’t none of those songs worthy of it?”

Fiddy is not the only artist to criticise next year’s event. The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber have all expressed their disappointment over either a snub or being angry about which category their record has gone into.

The Weeknd in particular called out the Grammys after he failed to receive any nominations for the 2021 awards for his latest album, ‘After Hours’.