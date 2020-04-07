News Music News

50 Cent’s crime drama series ‘Black Mafia Family’ greenlit by Starz

"It’s going to be the biggest show on television."

Patrick Clarke
50 Cent CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

50 Cent‘s drama series Black Mafia Family has officially been given the green light by US network Starz.

The show is based on the real-life story of Detroit brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory’s rise to become one of America’s most influential crime families, and their subsequent intersection with the world of hip-hop.

50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, will serve as executive producer, while Randy Huggins, who has worked on Criminal MindsThe Shield and the rapper’s earlier series Power, has been named as writer.

50 Cent
50 Cent. CREDIT: Getty

Jackson announced that he was working on the series last year, which is part of a larger deal between Starz and his G-Unit Film and Television company.

“I told you Black Mafia Family was coming and it’s going to be the biggest show on television. Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz,” Jackson said.

“This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz.

“Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently vowed to help finish Pop Smoke‘s debut album after the rapper was shot dead in February.

