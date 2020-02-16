5 Seconds of Summer announce 2020 Australian tour dates

5 Seconds of Summer have announced their first headlining tour of Australia in nearly two years.

Following on from a show-stealing appearance at Fire Fight yesterday (February 16), the Sydney-born quartet will return at the end of the year with their fourth studio album, ‘CALM’, in tow.

The tour will see the band return to six cities across the country, and will see them play open-air venues at four of those dates.

It follows on from their one-off show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre in July of 2019, where all of the proceeds went to the Blacktown Youth Service Association in the band’s native Western Sydney.

5SOS have been teasing a new studio album for almost a year.

The road to album number four began with the release of single ‘Easier’ in May 2019. A second single, ‘Teeth’, followed in August. ‘No Shame’, the most recent track from ‘CALM’, arrived just two weeks ago.

Watch 5 Seconds of Summer’s video for ‘No Shame’ below:

‘CALM’ is set for release on March 27 via Interscope/EMI.

Tickets for the Australian tour will go on general sale this Friday (February 21) at 1pm, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place from Wednesday February 19.

5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘No Shame’ Australian tour dates are:

Gold Coast, Home of the Arts (November 27)

Brisbane, Riverstage (28)

Perth, HBF Stadium (30)

Newcastle, Bar on the Hill (December 2)

Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl (4)

Sydney, Opera House Forecourt (5)