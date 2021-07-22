5SOS’ Luke Hemmings releases new psych-rock single ‘Motion’

5 Seconds of Summer vocalist Luke Hemmings has released a new single, ‘Motion’, in the lead-up to his solo debut album’s arrival.

The new track has a psych-rock feel and stands in contrast from his earlier single ‘Starting Line’. Hemmings said ‘Motion’ is about “having a sense of distrust with the way you perceive your own thoughts and the way the world moves around you”.

“It was written about a time when I felt like the voices in my head weren’t my own and my sense of reality felt blurred,” the singer said in a statement.



‘Motion’ is lifted from his debut solo LP ‘When Facing The Things We Turn Away From’, due for release on August 13 through Sony. The singer described the album as “a project that grew out of a year of enforced stillness”.

“I’m so grateful for the journey this album has taken me on and I’m so thankful to have had this creative outlet during my time at home,” he said.

“Lyrically and sonically, this album has allowed me to decipher the last 10 years of my life and help me make sense of the person I am today and how I got here.”

‘Motion’ follows on from Hemmings’ debut single ‘Starting Line’, which was accompanied by a music video earlier this month.