5 Seconds Of Summer release fourth studio album ‘CALM’

5 Seconds of Summer have officially released their fourth studio album today (March 27).

The pop-rock outfit, originally from Western Sydney, have released ‘CALM’ – the follow-up to their number-one 2018 album ‘Youngblood’. The title of the album is an acronym for each of the band members’ first names – bassist Callum Hood, drummer Ashton Irwin, vocalist Luke Hemmings and guitarist Michael Clifford.

‘CALM’ features production and songwriting credits from American pop-star Charlie Puth, acclaimed producer/writer Louis Bell and frequent Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt. Watt had previously worked with the band on three songs from ‘Youngblood’, including the title track.

The album’s release was preceded with the release of four official singles – ‘Easier’ and ‘Teeth’ in 2019, ‘No Shame’ in February 2020 and ‘Old Me’ earlier in the month.

Watch the band’s video for ‘Old Me’ below:

Days before the album’s release, the band also shared a new song, entitled ‘Wildflower’.

In February 2020, 5SOS were one of dozens of acts to perform at the Fire Fight fundraiser at ANZ Stadium. A recording of their performance of ‘Youngblood’ from the day was included on the two-disc live album ‘Artists Unite For Fire Fight’, which recently hit number one on the ARIA Albums Chart.

The band are currently set to tour Australia this December as part of their ‘No Shame’ world tour.

