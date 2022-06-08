‘6 Festivals’ to premiere at 2022 Sydney Film Festival

6 Festivals – the first Paramount+ film produced in Australia, which was shot across some of the country’s most iconic music festivals – will have its world premiere at this year’s Sydney Film Festival.

First announced last July, the film was written and directed by Macario De Souza (Bra Boys, Fighting Fear), and tells the story of three best friends as they attend six of their bucket-list music festivals while coming to terms with a cancer diagnosis.

Scenes for the film were shot on location at festivals across Wollongong and the Sunshine Coast, with a slew of Australian artists – among them G Flip, Dune Rats, Alison Wonderland, Bliss N Eso, Peking Duk, Ruby Fields and Jerome Farah – either cameoing in or soundtracking the film. Outside of the festivals themselves, the bulk of 6 Festivals is set in Canberra, where on-location shooting also occurred.

Advertisement

The world premiere for 6 Festivals will be held at 8:30pm this Friday (June 10), screening at Event Cinemas on George Street. Subsequent screenings will be held at the Ritz in Randwick on Sunday (June 12), and Dendy in Newtown next Friday (June 17). Tickets for all three events are on sale now via the Sydney Film Festival website.

The first trailer for 6 Festivals was also released yesterday (June 7). Take a look at that below:

“I’m honoured and proud to premiere 6 Festivals at the prestigious Sydney Film Festival,” De Souza said in a press statement, “especially now that we’re back to hugging, singing, dancing and collectively feeling something together again in the flesh.

“This film represents young and diverse Australian voices and celebrates Australian music and I can’t wait to unveil it to the world! The journey here has been extremely challenging, but with a committed team behind me, and support from passionate funding partners who shared our vision, we were able to achieve what most thought was impossible.”

The director’s excitement was echoed by executive producer Mark Fennessy, who called 6 Festivals “a celebratory and aspirational story about coming of age whilst facing life’s greatest adversity”, and “the confluence of great music, quality drama and compelling story”.

Advertisement

Following its premiere this month, 6 Festivals will be released in cinemas on August 11. It’ll receive a limited run, with the film set to stream on Paramount+ shortly thereafter.