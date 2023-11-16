64-year-old hip-hop fan “Momma Jane” goes viral after “rocking with” 50 Cent at Birmingham gig

A 64-year-old hip-hop fan has gone viral after “rocking with” 50 Cent at his gig in Birmingham earlier this week.

Mary Jane Farquharson – who goes by the name “Momma Jane” to her son’s friends – was seen dancing and having the time of her life at the rapper’s show at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. A video posted to social media shows the 64-year-old waving her arms during 50 Cent’s performance of his 2007 hit ‘Ayo Technology’ while seated in the balcony section.

The clip made its rounds, catching the attention of the ‘Many Men’ rapper. He went on to repost the video on his official X/Twitter account with the caption: “The coolest person at my show tonight by far, she was rocking wit me. Birmingham second show. LOL”

The coolest person at my show tonight by far, she was rocking wit me .🔥Birmingham second show. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/P9b7mMcL58 — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2023

Speaking to the BBC about the viral clip, Farquharson shared that seeing 50 Cent was on her bucketlist. She didn’t realise that she had gone viral until she woke up in the middle of the night to tend to her dog. After returning to bed, she realised that her phone was buzzing like crazy.

“All my friends and neighbours were sending me messages. I thought, ‘This is a wind up’,” she said. She went on to thank everyone who had left “nice comments” and added that she didn’t classify herself as an old lady. “If you meet me, I’m not. I can hold my own with anybody, young or old,” she said jokingly.

Farquharson went on to claim that she was first spotted by Busta Rhymes – who is on tour with 50 Cent as opening support – before being filmed by someone from the production crew.