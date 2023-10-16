6ix9ine arrested in Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting producer

6ix9ine has been arrested in the Dominican Republic after allegedly assaulting two people, including his music producer.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the arrest took place last week (October 13), and was related to the assault of two men allegedly carried out by the musician and others.

Tekashi 6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez – was arrested while trying to leave the country on a private plane after the alleged assault, according to Felix Portes – a criminal lawyer in the Dominican Republic (via Complex).

Advertisement

On Friday, the lawyer took to Instagram to reveal that 6ix9ine was put on “migration alert”. “Trying to leave the country on a private plane, Tekashi 69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT,” he wrote. “His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings and injuries and threats.”

As per a report by Diario Libre, his girlfriend singer Yailin La Mas Viral was recording a song at a studio with producer Diamond La Mafia when he was allegedly attacked along with another person by a group. The alleged assault was not captured on video, although there is a clip showing a group of men about to enter a building moments before the alleged incident took place.

Elsewhere in the report, the La Mafia told the outlet that Yailin had left the studio at the time of the assault, and claimed the other man allegedly attacked by the group was hit with the butt of a gun and required surgery to have his jaw realigned.

According to Portes (via Daily Mail), the rapper was arrested in the town of Samana and will be transferred to La Vega to answer the assault charges.

Advertisement

NME has reached out to 6ix9ine’s team for comment.

In other 6ix9ine news, earlier this year Hernandez was attacked inside an LA Fitness gym in the state, which led to him being hospitalised and obtaining bruising and several injuries to his face.

The alleged assault came after Hernandez was previously convicted after pleading guilty to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang – which included charges ranging from drug trafficking to firearm offences.

Additionally, in December 2019 he was sentenced to 24 months in prison but served a few months after a judge granted him a motion for compassionate release over his COVID health risks.

Hernandez’s lawyer said at the time that he planned to ensure that the rapper got some protection after he was released from federal prison in April 2020.