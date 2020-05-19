6LACK assures fans new music is on the way soon

6LACK has promised expectant fans that he will be releasing new songs shortly, advising followers to keep an eye on his social media channels for imminent news.

It’s unclear whether a full album is on the cards from the Baltimore-born rapper, or a smaller release until a full follow-up to 2018’s ‘East Atlanta Love Letter’ is ready.

“Seems like everybody droppin music except me,” the rapper acknowledged on Instagram yesterday (May 18). “Turn on your post notifications. it’s new music season.”

Advertisement

6LACK has collaborated with a number of artists for smaller projects since his last release, including Vince Staples late last year.

Earlier this year (March 27), Jessie Reyez included her collaboration with 6LACK on her debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’.

Speaking on the release, which also featured Eminem, Reyez wrote: “The whole premise of building this album was to make something that made people think about their mortality. Now it seems like a theme song to what’s happening irl.”

It was also recently revealed that 6LACK is currently the second most-streamed R&B artist, according to a recent tweet from DJ Akademiks.

Was going over streaming #s for r&b artists … had no idea that 6lack streamed this well. He’s the second highest streaming artist behind Frank Ocean. Who ur favorite r&b artist rn? pic.twitter.com/pQtlu7o7Ak — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 16, 2020

Advertisement

The triple Grammy-nominated artist – whose real name is Ricardo Valdez Valentine, Jr. – was second only to Frank Ocean in the standings.

6LACK will also be part of the upcoming ‘SPILLIGON’ album due from Atlanta collective

EarthGang & J.I.D. later in the year.