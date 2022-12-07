73-year-old Gene Simmons admits he’s “ageist” when it comes to President Biden

Gene Simmons has said that he’s “ageist” when he considers Joe Biden‘s capabilities as US President.

At 73, the Kiss co-vocalist and bassist is seven years younger than the 80-year-old President but he’s admitted that he still judges Biden’s faculties – particularly because he holds one of the world’s most powerful positions.

Simmons was appearing on US comedian Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast when conversation turned to Simmons saying that he was pleased initially with Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.

“When he first fan in 2016, when he first got elected, I was happy,” said Simmons. “I knew the guy from before then.

“I didn’t want Hillary [Clinton]. I thought, ‘Oh, businessman that’s coming in. He understands how to run things.’”

When Maher told Simmons that was “the stupidest reason”, Simmons responded: “I am sometimes stupid”, adding that his impressions turned sour about Trump.

“The person that I saw first coming into power is not the person I saw within a year or two of that,” he said.

Maher responded: “Also ridiculous. He’s been the same douchebag for 50 years. What are you talking about?”

Simmons then replied by referring to his changed opinion of Biden, whom he had a lot of hope for. “Look, I thought Biden was going to come in and be a major force,” said Simmons. “You know, I’ve got some big reservations about the man. Not about his ethics and morality but about his physical ability to do all that.”

At that point Maher exclaimed: “Oh for fuck’s sake, I would think you of all people, being 73, wouldn’t want to be an ageist like that.”

Simmons said: “I am an ageist, depending on the vibrancy and the mental alertness of what you’ve got. At a certain age you can’t look at a person and not say, okay, you’re X number of years old, now how sharp are you? You’re talking about the most powerful person on the planet.”

He added: “There is such a thing as the cult of personality and I like the man, but the ability to communicate a message is nil.”

In other news, Simmons said recently that he doesn’t have any friends.

The musician spoke to Goldmine magazine for its October/November 2022 issue amid Kiss’ ongoing ‘End Of The Road’ farewell tour.

“Even today as I sit here, other than Paul [Stanley, KISS co-founder], and we only get together when we do stuff for the band… How do I say this without sounding inhuman? I don’t have friends,” Simmons told the publication.

“Yeah, if friends means, ‘Gee, I don’t know what I’m going to do this afternoon. Hey, you want to come over and hang out?’ I’m more interested in what I want to do, and I don’t want to pretend that I’m interested in what you want to do because I am not.”

Simmons has opened up previously about his lack of close friendships. He said in a 2006 interview on KISS’ official website that Paul Stanley was “simply the brother I never had”, adding: “I feel closer to Paul than anyone I know.”