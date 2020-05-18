78 per cent of Aussie audiences to attend arts events at same rate after pandemic, survey finds

Results from a new survey of over 23,000 Australians have found more than three quarters will be keen to attend arts and cultural activities at the same rate as they were prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than half of the respondents have also purchased tickets for live events scheduled to take place within the next five months, with a third saying they will resume attending arts and cultural events as soon as legally allowed.

However, the majority of respondents said they would feel ‘less than somewhat comfortable’ going to a venue with a capacity of up to 50 people if it was open today. Additionally, respondents said they’d be most comfortable walking around a museum or gallery compared to a live music venue or outdoor festival.

During isolation, two-fifths of respondents said they’ve watched a live-streamed performance, such as ISOL-AID or Delivered, Live. Just under a quarter of respondents said they’ve accessed a virtual gallery or museum tour.

The survey was conducted by arts research agency Patternmakers and consulting firm WolfBrown, and was a collaborative process involving 159 museums, galleries, performing arts organisations and festivals. View the survey results here.

A hesitation to return to live events is one of the primary issues Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette expects the sector to face once doors are permitted to reopen.

“We were amongst the first in and will almost by definition be the last out, but we’re also such an economic and social driver,” he said in a recent segment on RN Drive.

Galleries, museums and concert venues will be allowed to reopen as part of the second phase of the Federal Government’s three-phase gradual plan to lift public gathering restrictions, provided the venues only allow up to 20 patrons at a time.