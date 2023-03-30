’90s shoegaze stars Catherine Wheel tease their return

’90s shoegaze band Catherine Wheel have teased a potential reunion with two new social media posts.

The alt-rock five-piece were active between the period of 1990 and 2000 but called for a hiatus shortly after the release of their fifth album ‘Wishville’.

Following their split, the four members — including Rob Dickinson, Brian Butter, Ben Ellis and Neil Sims — joined forces again in 2010 to re-release their 1992 debut album ‘Ferment’. The members have also gone on to work on their own individual projects.

Now, the band have teased their return with two cryptic new posts shared across their social media pages.

In one of the updates a simple caption reads: “8365”. An image was also inserted stating, “It’s Time” as well as two dates: April 18, 2023 and May 30, 2023.

Another post was also shared shortly afterwards showing a meme with the caption: “Is this a reunion?”. Here, the caption read “life in the Facebook comments section as the CW social media admin”.

At the time of writing the band have yet to announce any further details surrounding the posts nor confirm if they will be making their return more than 20 years since their last full-length album.

Eager fans have been quick to speculate what the posts may be hinting at, with some thinking the band may be planning a new tour.

life in the Facebook comments section as the CW social media admin pic.twitter.com/sBB6MDVM8W — The Catherine Wheel (@catherinewh33l) March 27, 2023

“Please tour please tour please tour,” wrote one user, while another hinted that it may be a reissue of one of their albums. “8365″ is apparently the number of days between the original release of ‘Wishville’ and the first date in the image (18.4.2023)… Hopefully it’s not just a reissue”.

Check out more responses from fans below.

