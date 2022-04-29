A.B. Original are back in the studio: “Everyone can get it this season”

A.B. Original – the hip-hop duo of Briggs and trials – are back in the studio.

Yesterday (April 28), Briggs tweeted that the duo were “back in the studio; airing grievances. Everyone can get it this season.”

Later that day, the rapper shared a video of the pair in studio, where he can be seen shouting, “Keep my name out your fucking thoughts and prayers” – a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the latter made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The video was later retweeted by Full Metal Jacket and Law & Order: Criminal Intent star Vincent D’Onofrio, who added: “Briggs baby! Briggs..”

Last month, A.B. Original performed for the first time since 2020 as part of this year’s WOMADelaide Festival in Adelaide. The star-studded set saw the duo joined by Courtney Barnett, Mo’Ju, Thelma Plum, Birdz and Fred Leone.

A.B. Original’s last studio album was their 2016 debut full-length ‘Reclaim Australia’. The release, which featured collaborations with Gurrumul Yunupingu, Dan Sultan, Thelma Plum and more, went on to win the Australian Music Prize that year.

The duo released a popular cover of Paul Kelly‘s ‘Dumb Things’ (featuring Kelly himself) as part of triple j’s Like a Version series in 2017, and released standalone single ‘Blaccout’ in 2018.

Since then, both members have pursued solo endeavours. Briggs released latest EP ‘Always Was’ in 2020, and last year shared the Troy Cassar-Daley collaboration ‘Shadows’.

trials, meanwhile, released debut solo single ‘I’m a Fucking Wreck’ in 2020. Earlier this year, he and Birdz won a Screen Music Award for their collaborative track ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’, which was composed for 2021 NITV documentary Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky.

Speaking to NME back in 2020, Briggs indicated he was interested in the idea of another A.B. Original project with trials.

“We’re always thinking about that – ’cause that’s your mate! Me and him have been mates since forever,” the rapper said. “So it’d make all the sense in the world to do that. We want to do it, definitely – don’t know when.”