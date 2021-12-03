A.B. Original, Jerome Farah, The Cat Empire and more added to WOMADelaide 2022 lineup

Adelaide’s stacked WOMADelaide lineup has gotten even bigger with the addition of 40 new acts, including A.B. Original, Jerome Farah and The Cat Empire.
They’ll be joined by other newly announced musical guests such as UK producer Floating Points, Canadian DJ Jayda G, global music outfit Tijuana Cartel, revered blind artist Gordon Koang, Maori DJ AROHA and multi-instrumentalist Joseph Tawadros, who’ll be joined by the 52-piece Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.
The extra additions round out what was already an impressive bill, featuring Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett, Baker Boy, Haiku Hands and more. It will be the music and arts festival’s 30th iteration, taking place from March 11-14 at Adelaide Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla.
“Expanding our 30th anniversary line-up with the calibre of artists we are announcing today is hugely exciting,” festival Director Ian Scobie said in a press statement.
“The diversity of our 2022 line-up and celebrating predominantly Australian artists is exceptional, from Asteroid Ekosystem (Ed Kuepper, Lloyd Swanton & Alistair Spence), Australian hip hop royalty A.B. Original, Farhan Shah & Sufi-Oz and DJ Floating Points, exemplifies the mix of diversity and discovery our audiences have come to love and expect at WOMADelaide.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
WOMADelaide was one of the few festivals able to take place in 2020, going ahead before the coronavirus pandemic hit Australia. The 2021 iteration of the festival also went ahead earlier this year, but on a smaller scale, and as a seated event.
WOMADelaide’s second 2022 line-up is:
A.B. Original
Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
AROHA (DJ set)
Asteroid Ekosystem
Ausecuma Beats
Australian Art Orchestra
Azymuth & Marcos Valle
Bullhorn
Bush Gothic
Carla Lippis’ Mondo Psycho
The Cat Empire
Cedric Burnside
Chikchika
Dhungala Baarka
Elephant Sessions
Elsy Wameyo
The Empty Threats
Farhan Shah & Sufi-Oz
Floating Points (DJ set)
Gaby Moreno
Glass Beams
Gordon Koang
Jayda G (DJ set)
Jerome Farah
Joseph Tawadros & James Tawadros
Joseph Tawadros with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
Karen Lee Andrews
L.A.B
Luluc
Makepisi
Sokel
Sonz of Serpent
Springtime
Taikoz
Te Tangi O Te Ka’ara
Tijuana Cartel
Tio
Troy Kingi
Victor Martinez Parada
Yé-Yé 2.0
ZÖJ