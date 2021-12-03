A.B. Original, Jerome Farah, The Cat Empire and more added to WOMADelaide 2022 lineup

Adelaide’s stacked WOMADelaide lineup has gotten even bigger with the addition of 40 new acts, including A.B. Original, Jerome Farah and The Cat Empire.

They’ll be joined by other newly announced musical guests such as UK producer Floating Points, Canadian DJ Jayda G, global music outfit Tijuana Cartel, revered blind artist Gordon Koang, Maori DJ AROHA and multi-instrumentalist Joseph Tawadros, who’ll be joined by the 52-piece Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

The extra additions round out what was already an impressive bill, featuring Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett, Baker Boy, Haiku Hands and more. It will be the music and arts festival’s 30th iteration, taking place from March 11-14 at Adelaide Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla.

“Expanding our 30th anniversary line-up with the calibre of artists we are announcing today is hugely exciting,” festival Director Ian Scobie said in a press statement.

“The diversity of our 2022 line-up and celebrating predominantly Australian artists is exceptional, from Asteroid Ekosystem (Ed Kuepper, Lloyd Swanton & Alistair Spence), Australian hip hop royalty A.B. Original, Farhan Shah & Sufi-Oz and DJ Floating Points, exemplifies the mix of diversity and discovery our audiences have come to love and expect at WOMADelaide.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

WOMADelaide was one of the few festivals able to take place in 2020, going ahead before the coronavirus pandemic hit Australia. The 2021 iteration of the festival also went ahead earlier this year, but on a smaller scale, and as a seated event.

WOMADelaide’s second 2022 line-up is:

A.B. Original

Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

AROHA (DJ set)

Asteroid Ekosystem

Ausecuma Beats

Australian Art Orchestra

Azymuth & Marcos Valle

Bullhorn

Bush Gothic

Carla Lippis’ Mondo Psycho

The Cat Empire

Cedric Burnside

Chikchika

Dhungala Baarka

Elephant Sessions

Elsy Wameyo

The Empty Threats

Farhan Shah & Sufi-Oz

Floating Points (DJ set)

Gaby Moreno

Glass Beams

Gordon Koang

Jayda G (DJ set)

Jerome Farah

Joseph Tawadros & James Tawadros

Joseph Tawadros with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Karen Lee Andrews

L.A.B

Luluc

Makepisi

Sokel

Sonz of Serpent

Springtime

Taikoz

Te Tangi O Te Ka’ara

Tijuana Cartel

Tio

Troy Kingi

Victor Martinez Parada

Yé-Yé 2.0

ZÖJ