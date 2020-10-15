A.B. Original’s Trials releases debut solo track, ‘i’m a fucking wreck’

Funkoars and A.B. Original member Trials has launched his solo project with the single ‘i’m a fucking wreck’ featuring US artist Daniyel.

The track is accompanied by a music video filmed in Los Angeles, directed by Manny Madrigal and produced by Johnny Wong.

Trials first linked up with Daniyel when he was enlisted to work on the Portland rapper’s debut album. Because of the distance between them, ‘i’m a fucking wreck’ came together over back-and-forth phone calls and emails.

“From the records we were already working on together, I knew his range was boundless. He has such a rare tone I’ve never worked with before. It spoke to me immediately,” Trials said of Daniyel.

“The pockets he picks, the way he conveys emotions through subtle and overt styles: pain, promise, desire, you can feel what he’s saying through every one of his lyrics.”

The rapper – real name Daniel Rankine – first announced his debut EP after signing with Island in July. His solo work will feature guest appearances from a handful of local and overseas artists.

“I’ve been crazy fortunate to work on a wide range of music and productions in my life and I’m beyond amped to finally put everything I’ve learnt along the way into my own records,” he said.