A.B. Original’s Trials releases debut solo track, ‘i’m a fucking wreck’

Featuring US rapper Daniyel

By Caleb Triscari
Funkoars and A.B. Original member Trials has launched his solo project with the single ‘i’m a fucking wreck’ featuring US artist Daniyel.

The track is accompanied by a music video filmed in Los Angeles, directed by Manny Madrigal and produced by Johnny Wong.

Watch the video for ‘i’m a fucking wreck’ below:

Trials first linked up with Daniyel when he was enlisted to work on the Portland rapper’s debut album. Because of the distance between them, ‘i’m a fucking wreck’ came together over back-and-forth phone calls and emails.

“From the records we were already working on together, I knew his range was boundless. He has such a rare tone I’ve never worked with before. It spoke to me immediately,” Trials said of Daniyel.

“The pockets he picks, the way he conveys emotions through subtle and overt styles: pain, promise, desire, you can feel what he’s saying through every one of his lyrics.”

The rapper – real name Daniel Rankine – first announced his debut EP after signing with Island in July. His solo work will feature guest appearances from a handful of local and overseas artists.

“I’ve been crazy fortunate to work on a wide range of music and productions in my life and I’m beyond amped to finally put everything I’ve learnt along the way into my own records,” he said.

