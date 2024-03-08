A biopic based on late AC/DC singer Bon Scott is in the works

A loose biopic based on the life of late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott is currently in the works.

Australia’s HALO Films announced via its website that the film – titled The Kid From Harvest Road – will not be a faithful retelling of Scott’s life, but rather a “fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s”.

HALO Films explains that by working around a loose retelling, the movie “can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott’s character and experiences”. The studio continued: “Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.”

“It’s an approach that allows for creative interpretation while still honouring the essence of Scott’s journey.”

Young Australian actor Lee Tiger Halley, who stars in Netflix‘s Boy Swallows Universe, will play Scott in The Kid From Harvest Road. The script is being written by Stephen Belowsky alongside co-writer/director David Vincent Smith, with Tim Duffy on board as producer and Ian Hale and Nicko Mezzino executive producing for Halo Films and Protocol Pictures, respectively.

A release date for The Kid From Harvest Road has yet to be announced, as the film is expected to enter production early next year.

Bon Scott fronted AC/DC from 1974 until his death in 1980. He sang on the band’s first six albums, spanning from their debut ‘High Voltage’, up til 1979’s ‘Highway To Hell’. Brian Johnson was tapped to replace Scott just weeks after the latter’s death, and went on to record ‘Back in Black’ and has been with the band ever since.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary as a band, AC/DC are set to release limited edition gold vinyl pressings of their entire album catalogue. Each of the limited edition albums come with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork suitable for framing.

Elsewhere, the band recently announced a huge UK and European stadium tour for 2024 as well as a new drummer and bassist for said shows. The Australian rock legends will perform 21 dates in 10 countries this summer, which will mark their first tour in Europe for eight years.