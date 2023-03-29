A Certain Ratio share new single ‘Holy Smoke’ from ‘1982’

A Certain Ratio have shared their fourth single ‘Holy Smoke’ from their upcoming 11th album, ‘1982’.

The new album is set for release on March 31 via Mute, with the Manchester indie legends sharing a final taste of what to expect with the old-school funk of ‘Holy Smoke’. The new single finds the band paying tribute to the genre’s forefathers, from James Brown to Chaka Khan and Prince.

‘Holy Smoke’ follows their previous singles ‘SAMO’, ‘Afro Dizzy’ and ‘Waiting on a Train’ – the latter three all featuring neo-soul musician Ellen Beth Abdi.

Guitarist Martin Moscrop shared that the album title is “called ‘1982’ but I wouldn’t say this album sounds anything like ‘Sextet’,” referring to their third album that was released that year.

Drummer Donald Jonson added: “The title is just playful. People can take it whichever way they can.”

The album sees the band exploring different directions, disregarding any kind of style and genre boundaries.

A Certain Ratio will be hosting a few Q&A signings as well as embarking on a UK tour throughout April – full details below:

A CERTAIN RATIO 2023 Q&A Signings

March

31 – Manchester, Piccadilly Records – Q&A w/ Chris Hawkins (BBC 6Music) / signing

April



1 – London, Rough Trade East – Q&A w/ John Kennedy (Radio X) / signing

2 – Nottingham, Rough Trade – Q&A w/ Paul A Taylor (Mute) / signing

A CERTAIN RATIO 2023 TOUR

April

20 – Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

21 – Huddersfield, The Parish

22 – Manchester, New Century Hall

23 – Leeds, Brudenell

25 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

26 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

27 – Bristol, The Exchange

29 – London, The Garage

Earlier this year, bassist Jez Kerr opened up about his sexuality in a lengthy post on social media.

He wrote that he is “bisexual and crossdressing has been a part of my life from an early age”. Kerr went on to say: “I know this isn’t exactly a big deal in 2022, but it is something that I’ve only just managed to deal with and I hope by sharing, it might help someone else.

“After a long period of illness, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my life and have recognised that secrecy and unnecessary shame is not good for my mental health. I’m bisexual and crossdressing has been a part of my life from an early age.”

Their 2020 album ‘Acr Loco’ had been their first LP in 12 years, after ‘Mind Made Up’ arrived in 2008.