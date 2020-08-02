A Day To Remember bassist denies sexual misconduct claims

A Day To Remember bassist Josh Woodard has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct that have been made against him.

Earlier this year, a woman claimed that the musician had invited her to an after-party eight years ago, when she was 16-years-old, and had sex with her when she was “wasted”.

In a since-deleted tweet, the woman said Woodard hadn’t invited her to the band’s gig because he “didn’t want his band members knowing my age”.

Woodard and the band did not respond to the allegations when they were first made. Yesterday (August 1), the bassist commented on the situation for the first time in a statement shared to his Twitter page.

“First, let me be clear that the events described never happened and these allegations are false,” he wrote.

“Up until now, I have remained silent because I do not feel it is appropriate to handle or debate this situation on social media. Addressing this is my personal responsibility and I have chosen to defend myself through the proper legal channels.”

Woodard added that it would be the only statement he would make on the allegations at present, saying he would “continue dealing with this matter privately in order to protect myself and my family”.

A Day To Remember formed in Florida in 2003 and have released six studio albums. They have toured with Slipknot and Blink-182, and sub-headlined Reading & Leeds 2019, playing beneath Foo Fighters.