A Day To Remember’s Jeremy McKinnon lends vocals to ‘League Of Legends’ competition theme

A Day To Remember frontman Jeremy McKinnon has lent his vocals to the theme for Worlds 2020, the biggest competition in the League Of Legends calendar.

Worlds 2020 marks the conclusion of the 2020 esports season for the team-based strategy game where two teams of five powerful champions face off to destroy the other’s base.

This year’s competition hears McKinnon team up MAX and Henry for the hard-hitting theme ‘Take Over’.

Last year’s theme, ‘Phoenix’, featured Against The Current’s Chrissy Costanza, while 2018’s theme included vocals from The World Alive.

You can listen to ‘Take Over’ below:

Earlier this year, A Day To Remember shared the official video to their new single ‘Mindreader’.

The song landed on the Florida outfit’s recent album ‘You’re Welcome’, which followed 2016’s ‘Bad Vibrations’.

In the animated clip, a character is seen entering a mysterious building bearing a “Mindreader” neon sign. Once inside, he discovers books titled Evil Hobbies, Looming Shadows and Ominous Stares before encountering a tarot reader.

Meanwhile, A Day To Remember bassist Josh Woodard has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct that have been made against him.

Earlier this year, a woman claimed that the musician had invited her to an after-party eight years ago, when she was 16-years-old, and had sex with her when she was “wasted.”

In a since-deleted tweet, the woman alleged Woodard hadn’t invited her to the band’s gig because he “didn’t want his band members knowing my age.”