A Day To Remember have shared the official video to their new single ‘Mindreader’ – you can watch it below.

The song is expected to feature on the Florida outfit’s upcoming album ‘You’re Welcome’, which will follow on from 2016’s ‘Bad Vibrations’.

In the new animated clip, we follow a character as he enters a mysterious building bearing a “Mindreader” neon sign. Once inside, he discovers books titled Evil Hobbies, Looming Shadows and Ominous Stares before encountering a tarot reader.

Later, shots of A Day To Remember’s cartoon alter-egos performing the single are interspersed with the character’s fight against his new enemy. The video ends with the man driving away as a pair of eyes look down on him from the clouds.

“We’ve had this video done for some time now, and seeing as how our album isn’t out yet and the state of the world is keeping us off the road, we wanted to get some new material out there for our fans as soon as possible,” explained frontman Jeremy McKinnon.

“This song was one of my personal favourites off the new album from the day it was written. I wrote it with the incredibly talented Mike Green.”

The singer went on to say that ‘Mindreader’ was “the first song I’ve ever sent the guys in the band that was unanimously loved”. “This song was written to be a lighthearted take on people in relationships expecting their partners to read their minds,” he added.

A Day To Remember, meanwhile, were due to perform a number of UK and European shows this summer before they were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“We are still working on solidifying the rescheduled dates and will share them as soon as possible,” the band told their fans last month. “All tickets purchased will be honoured for the new dates.”

The following A Day To Remember shows have been affected:

May

5 – HANNOVER Swiss Life Hall (Germany)

6 – BOCHUM Ruhr Congress (Germany)

7 – BRUSSELS Cirque Royale (Belgium)

9 – STUTTGART Schleyerhalle (Germany)

10 – VIENNA Gasometer (Austria)

12 – MILAN Alcatraz (Italy)

13 – ZURICH Komplex 457 (Switzerland)

15 – MADRID La Riviera (Spain)

17 – BARCELONA Razzmatazz (Spain)

19 – PARIS Elysee Montmartre (France)

20 – TILBURG 013 (Netherlands)

21 – LUXEMBOURG Rockhal

23 – HERTFORD Hatfield Park

24 – LEEDS Temple Newsam

25 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

27 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

28 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena