A.Girl kicks off the fourth season of Red Bull’s ’64 Bars’ Australian series

Western Sydney R&B artist A.Girl is the first cab off the rank for Red Bull’s fourth season of its 64 Bars series.

The webseries spotlights emerging voices from Australia’s hip-hop community. The premise centres around artists laying down 64 fresh bars – “no hooks, no bells and no whistles.”

Fresh from releasing latest single ‘Luv Drunk’, A.Girl is the first performer for this year’s season. Others set to feature in coming editions include Bankstown’s Jaecy, Perth’s Shadow and Bundjalung MC JK-47.

Advertisement

A.Girl describes her track, ‘Vision’, as a call for unity among the Polynesian and hip-hop communities in Western Sydney. “The vision is to see Polys come together, scrap the beef and focus on the music,” she explains in an article over on Red Bull.

Watch A.Girl perform below:

Alongside the 64 Bars series also comes the return of Behind the Bars, an accompanying podcast which sees featured artist deconstruct their verses.

Speaking to series director Macario De Souza, lyricists discuss their journey, creative process and the stories that inspired their bars. Episodes are released weekly, and are available via Spotify, Apple Music and other podcast platforms.

The 64 Bars project was first founded at Red Bull Studios in Auckland, and has since spread globally. Previous seasons of the Australian iteration have featured a wide variety of artists from around the country, including Jesswar, B Wise, Dallas Woods, Baker Boy, Carmouflage Rose and Genesis Owusu.

Advertisement

Last year’s third season of 64 Bars was kicked off by Gumbaynggirr rapper Tasman Keith, and also featured Melbourne’s Sophiya and Goodna’s Lisi.